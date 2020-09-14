OFR: Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are displaced after an apartment fire in Ocala.
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to calls about a fire alarm going off at Canterbury Circle Apartment Complex just before 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.
According to the OFR post, firefighters smelled smoke coming from the apartment and forced their way inside.
A small dog was found trying to escape the smoke-filled apartment and was taken to safety.
Firefighters found an active sprinkler system dousing the fire in the apartment kitchen.
The fire was put out by 8 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries were reported.
