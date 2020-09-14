OFR: Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are displaced after an apartment fire in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to calls about a fire alarm going off at Canterbury Circle Apartment Complex just before 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.

According to the OFR post, firefighters smelled smoke coming from the apartment and forced their way inside.

A small dog was found trying to escape the smoke-filled apartment and was taken to safety.

Apartment fire rescued dog (OFR)

Firefighters found an active sprinkler system dousing the fire in the apartment kitchen.

The fire was put out by 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries were reported.

