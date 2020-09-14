Advertisement

One man dead, one injured in a domestic dispute in Putnam County

Putnam County Sheriff have made no arrests at this time
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a domestic dispute turns violent in Putnam County.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 115 Bangor Ave. in East Palatka at 5:43 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found 39-year-old Timothy Anderson dead.

PCSO says the shooter is a 59-year-old man, who is related to Anderson. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies have not identified the shooter at this time and no arrests were made at the time. They also say that the shooter is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the death.

Deputies were also called to the home back in July for a domestic disturbance.

