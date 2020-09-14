Taylor Swift sends embroidered baby blanket to Katy Perry’s baby daughter

(Gray News) – Katy Perry is showing off a new baby blanket for her newborn daughter Daisy.

The embroidered blankie came from fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter late last month.

“Miss [Daisy] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” an Instagram post from Perry says. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The satin blanket has “Baby Bloom” embroidered in the bottom corner and includes a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).”

Swift and Perry used to be bitter rivals, but they ended their feud in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.