The Week Ahead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida will find out Monday if it’s improved it’s ranking as a top-ten public school in the nation.

UF is currently ranked number seven.

The school first made its appearance in the top-10 in 2016, and has improved it’s ranking every year since.

--

Voters in Cross City will elect new town council members on Tuesday.

Four seats are up for grabs.

Only Heddie Johnson, for seat three, and Kenneth “Tank” Lee for seat five, are running for relection.

Voting will be from 7 a-m to 7 p-m at town hall.

The candidates running are:

Seat 1

Charlie Heidelburg

Kirk Mahelfka

Judy Sumrall

Seat 2

Angela Carter

Melody Rollison

Matt Wallace

Seat 3

J Ryan Fulford

Heddie Johnson (I)

Seat 5

Amanda Bell

Kenneth “Tank” Lee (I)

Antonio Williams

--

On Friday, Rosh Hashanah eve, Jewish new year, begins.

Chabad-UF will be hosting a New Years eve celebration with a dinner and candle lighting.

The lighting will take place at 7:12 pm and guests have the option to choose between three different times to have dinner.

Events will be held throughout the weekend. You can finds the link to all the upcoming events here.

--

We’ll provide updates on these stories throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.