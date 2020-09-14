Three Ocala men and one woman indicted in Levy County murder

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County Grand Jury has returned a 'True Bill", indicting three Ocala men and one woman in the 2019 murder of Jafet Padin Rodriquez.

According to a release from the Eight Judicial Circuit of Florida the three men, Jesse Torres (32), Omar Alexis Rodriguez (38), Christian Cardona Cirilo (28), and the one woman, Kesia Munda (37), are all charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On August 11, 2019, the body of Rodriquez was found on the side of Highway 464 in southeastern Levy County. Investigators found wounds consistent with him being stabbed and shot. The burnt remains of his car were later found in Marion County.

An investigation that included the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the FDLE and Florida Fire Marshall’s Office found that Rodriquez had been at a nightclub in Ocala then went to a home in Levy County the night of his murder.

Warrants for the arrest of Torres, Rodriguez and Cirilo were issued on July 13, 2020. Munda was not part of the initial round of arrests following the initial investigation into Rodriquez’s death.

The four will now be arraigned and a trial date set. No bond was issued for all of the defendants.

Follow this link for our original reporting on this murder.

