Advertisement

Three Ocala men and one woman indicted in Levy County murder

The three men originally arrested for the murder of Jafet Rodriquez in July, 2020.
The three men originally arrested for the murder of Jafet Rodriquez in July, 2020.(WCJB)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County Grand Jury has returned a 'True Bill", indicting three Ocala men and one woman in the 2019 murder of Jafet Padin Rodriquez.

According to a release from the Eight Judicial Circuit of Florida the three men, Jesse Torres (32), Omar Alexis Rodriguez (38), Christian Cardona Cirilo (28), and the one woman, Kesia Munda (37), are all charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On August 11, 2019, the body of Rodriquez was found on the side of Highway 464 in southeastern Levy County. Investigators found wounds consistent with him being stabbed and shot. The burnt remains of his car were later found in Marion County.

An investigation that included the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the FDLE and Florida Fire Marshall’s Office found that Rodriquez had been at a nightclub in Ocala then went to a home in Levy County the night of his murder.

Warrants for the arrest of Torres, Rodriguez and Cirilo were issued on July 13, 2020. Munda was not part of the initial round of arrests following the initial investigation into Rodriquez’s death.

The four will now be arraigned and a trial date set. No bond was issued for all of the defendants.

Follow this link for our original reporting on this murder.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Week Two: Pick your play of the week

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Vote for the play of the week from week two.

News

Even amidst a pandemic, UF still rises in public university rankings

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
UF has risen from 9th to 6th in public university rankings over the past 4 years.

News

Marion County NAACP launches virtual learning camp program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The NAACP branch of Marion County has create what they’re calling ‘virtual learning camps’ to provide a safe place for students to work and study during their virtual school day.

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Florida Supreme Court justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Jamie Rutland Grosshans as a justice to the Florida Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL partnership receives $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The grant will provide veterinary care, among other things, for pets of people experiencing homelessness.

News

One man dead, one injured in a domestic dispute in Putnam County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in East Palatka and found a man dead.

News

WATCH: ASO chases down armed robbery suspects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An Alachua County Sheriff deputy chases down two armed robbery suspects on Sunday.

News

Florida football has more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football expected to announce more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

News

Lions on the loose in Putnam County?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A hoax got a little out of hand over the weekend, when a photo sparked a rumor that a lioness and her cubs were on the loose.

News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida and Gainesville native, announced in a television interview on Monday that he is bisexual.