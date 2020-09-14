University of Florida ranks No. 6 best public university in new poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the fourth year in a row, the University of Florida has risen in a poll ranking public universities.

U.S. News & World Report placed ranked UF as the No. 6 public university in the country - the university was ranked No. 14 in 2017.

Florida has also leapt 20 spots from No. 50 to No. 30 on the U.S. News National Universities list, which includes both public and private institutions.

The top 10 public universities are:

1. University of California, Los Angeles

2. University of California, Berkeley

3. University of Michigan -- Ann Arbor

4. University of Virginia

5. University of North Carolina -- Chapel Hill

6. University of Florida *

6. University of California -- Santa Barbara *

8. Georgia Institute of Technology *

8. University of California, Irvine *

8. University of California, San Diego *

*tie

“I’d like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature, our Congressional representatives, the Florida Board of Governors, the UF Board of Trustees, President Fuchs, the faculty and staff as well as the students who are working together as one team -- even in difficult circumstances -- to support this university,” said Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF Board of Trustees in a press release. “Our momentum is unbreakable, and we will fulfill our potential and promise of reaching top-five status. Now is the time to double down, make the final push and carry the ball across the goal line. The University of Florida does not belong to any one person. The University of Florida belongs to the people of Florida, and we owe it to them to serve as its stewards, shepherding it to a bright and successful future as a cherished resource in service to the people of our great state. That is our mission, and we will not fail.”

A few things helped Florida move up the ranking, including: the university reducing the student/faculty ratio to 17:1 from 21:1 and decreasing class size to fewer than 20 students for more than 50% of undergraduate classes.

Florida also ties with Stanford University and Yale University as the No. 7 university in the country on a “Student Outcome” measure - freshman retention, graduation rates, social mobility for low-income students and student debt are all factored in.

“By nearly every measure, UF is continuing to make gains, and I’m thankful to the elected leaders, faculty, staff and supporters of the university who have made that possible,” said President Kent Fuchs. “We have momentum, focus and hard work on our side, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this university.”

U.S. News also ranks undergraduate degree programs in business (No. 24) , engineering (No. 32) , and computer science.

