WATCH: ASO chases down armed robbery suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Sheriff deputy chases down two armed robbery suspects on Sunday.

Lucien Byron and Antonio Towns fled the scene after an armed robbery at the Hom Hotel and Suites on 3905 SW 43rd st.

According to the ASO police report, the deputy saw Byron, the driver, enter the roadway without his lights on. He then witnessed Towns run into the road and enter the fleeing car before starting his pursuit.

The report says that the deputy turned on his emergency lights and followed the suspects, as they ran through several red lights and lost control of the car several times due to driving at such high speed. He also observed Towns throwing a handgun out the window.

The deputy waited until the suspects were at a low enough speed to “conduct a vehicle tactic to immobilize the vehicle.” The pair surrendered without further incident.

Byron has a long history with police. He has been arrested for car burglaries in the Greenleaf subdivision earlier this year, and in 2020 alone, he was arrested for car theft, car burglaries, larceny, dealing in stolen property, burglary of an emergency vehicle, and burglary.

Byron was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Meanwhile, Towns was charged with tampering physical evidence for throwing the stolen handgun out of the vehicle during the chase.

Dashcam video of the chase is attached below.

