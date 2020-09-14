Advertisement

WATCH: ASO chases down armed robbery suspects

Lucien Byron and Antonio Towns fled the scene after an armed robbery at the Hom Hotel and Suites on 3905 SW 43rd st.
Lucien Byron and Antonio Towns fled the scene after an armed robbery at the Hom Hotel and Suites on 3905 SW 43rd st.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Sheriff deputy chases down two armed robbery suspects on Sunday.

Lucien Byron and Antonio Towns fled the scene after an armed robbery at the Hom Hotel and Suites on 3905 SW 43rd st.

According to the ASO police report, the deputy saw Byron, the driver, enter the roadway without his lights on. He then witnessed Towns run into the road and enter the fleeing car before starting his pursuit.

The report says that the deputy turned on his emergency lights and followed the suspects, as they ran through several red lights and lost control of the car several times due to driving at such high speed. He also observed Towns throwing a handgun out the window.

The deputy waited until the suspects were at a low enough speed to “conduct a vehicle tactic to immobilize the vehicle.” The pair surrendered without further incident.

Byron has a long history with police. He has been arrested for car burglaries in the Greenleaf subdivision earlier this year, and in 2020 alone, he was arrested for car theft, car burglaries, larceny, dealing in stolen property, burglary of an emergency vehicle, and burglary.

Byron was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Meanwhile, Towns was charged with tampering physical evidence for throwing the stolen handgun out of the vehicle during the chase.

Dashcam video of the chase is attached below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL partnership receives $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The grant will provide veterinary care, among other things, for pets of people experiencing homelessness.

News

One man dead, one injured in a domestic dispute in Putnam County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in East Palatka and found a man dead.

News

Florida football has more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football expected to announce more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

News

Lions on the loose in Putnam County?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A hoax got a little out of hand over the weekend, when a photo sparked a rumor that a lioness and her cubs were on the loose.

Latest News

News

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida and Gainesville native, announced in a television interview on Monday that he is bisexual.

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Getting Stronger in the Northern Gulf

News

LCSO: Driver unharmed after car shot multiple times

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Sheriff’s deputies are seeking any information about multiple shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend in eastern Levy County.

News

University of Florida ranks No. 6 best public university in new poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For the fourth year in a row, the University of Florida has risen in a poll ranking public universities.

News

Gatornationals set for return, several COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The 51st NHRA Gatornationals is now two weeks away and here is a breakdown of the rules fans need to know ahead of race weekend.

News

OFR: Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to calls about a fire alarm going off at Canterbury Circle Apartment Complex just before 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.