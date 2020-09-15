2000 Florida Gators football tickets will go to students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida will make 2000 tickets available to students.

Florida has capped out home game capacity to 17,000 fans due to its COVID-19 safety guidelines, however, through a single-game, lottery based system, students will be able to go to the game.

Up to 10,000 UF students could have the opportunity to watch the Gators football team in the Swamp, however, students who win the lottery for one home game will be removed from the lottery for subsequent home games.

Students can enter the Florida Football Student Ticket Lottery (HERE) on Sept. 21.

No guest tickets will be available for students this year, but winning students will receive two tickets - the second ticket is for another student.

Florida has yet to release any further ticket information at this time.

