ACPS buses keeping students safe

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases in Alachua County continue to grow, Alachua County Public Schools are going the extra mile to ensure students are staying healthy and safe.

According to the most recent numbers, ACPS reported 6 current COVID-19 cases and a cumulative total of 26 cases.

The school district is taking extra precautions to keep those numbers down, starting from the moment students step on the bus to head to school.

Some of the safety measures include: special cleaning procedures between bus runs and hand sanitizing stations for students to clean their hands while getting on the bus and getting off.

Vanessa Henry watched her son and other students board the bus to head to school. She said she didn’t see one student use the hand sanitizer.

“I don’t think it should be an option as they board the bus,” said Henry. “I really feel that they should be using the sanitizer from touching the surfaces from on the way to the bus and boarding the bus so that’s thing that I want them to look into.”

Otherwise, she said ACPS can only do so much and that parents also need to do their part in helping keep their children safe.

“If the parents can reiterate to the children on the way out the door possible please remember to social distance at the bus stop with your friends upon boarding the bus, it’s really important just as if we were in line at Walmart to go in,”￼ said Henry.

ACPS Director of Transportation, Reginald Thomas said the school district is doing the best they can to improve their precautions based on the feedback of parents and bus drivers.

“We understand parents concerns, their worries and angst about their particular child and we are trying to work around those as we hear those complaints,” said Thomas. “We’ve been getting some great feedback from some of our drivers and so we’ve been trying to adjust to make sure we keep everybody safe.”￼

You can find more information on safety measure ACPS is taking on and off the bus here.

