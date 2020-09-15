Dog rescued from 40 foot sinkhole in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At 6:35 A.M. Monday, September 14th, High Springs and Alachua County Firefighters were dispatched to 22210 NW 188th Street for a report of a dog stuck in a hole.

Once on scene, fire crews found a dog trapped in a sinkhole roughly 40 feet deep. The sinkhole had been a stable depression on the property for the last several days before finally giving way.

A methodical preparation process led to ACFR using an extension ladder and rope system, to descend into the sinkhole to rescue the dog. The dog was successfully removed from the hole uninjured.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.