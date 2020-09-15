Advertisement

Dog rescued from 40 foot sinkhole in Alachua County

ACFR Lt. Brian Ferguson, uses an extension ladder and rope system, to rescue the dog.
ACFR Lt. Brian Ferguson, uses an extension ladder and rope system, to rescue the dog.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At 6:35 A.M. Monday, September 14th, High Springs and Alachua County Firefighters were dispatched to 22210 NW 188th Street for a report of a dog stuck in a hole.

Once on scene, fire crews found a dog trapped in a sinkhole roughly 40 feet deep. The sinkhole had been a stable depression on the property for the last several days before finally giving way.

A methodical preparation process led to ACFR using an extension ladder and rope system, to descend into the sinkhole to rescue the dog. The dog was successfully removed from the hole uninjured.

Link to Alachua County Fire Rescue Facebook post

