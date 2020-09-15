Advertisement

Dog reunited with owner in Marion County after missing for 3 years

The humane society of Marion County is sharing the emotional reunion of an owner and her dog after being separated for more than three years.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The humane society of Marion County is sharing the emotional reunion of an owner and her dog after being separated for more than three years.

People with the humane society say one of their animal control officers picked up a stray dog entering and exiting a convenience store. They discovered the dog was micro-chipped and contacted the owner.

The shelter then reunited the dog, “Bloo”, and his owner. The owner said she was unable to find him after the dog went missing years ago.

If you would like to get your pet microchipped, the humane society of Marion County offers this service and registration for only $15 at their shelter.

Microchipping your pet is so important! Check out this heart warming reunion story from MCAS! ❤️ Marion County Animal...

Posted by Humane Society of Marion County Florida on Monday, September 14, 2020

