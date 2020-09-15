FAA: Taylor County authorities find wreckage of missing plane carrying two

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A small plane with two passengers crashed in Taylor County late Sunday night, early Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

According to FAA records, the flight departed Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores, Ala., and was headed to Ocala Airport in Florida.

In a statement from the FAA, the authority issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on September 13 to public safety agencies, pilots, and airports to alert them about the missing aircraft.

Early Monday morning, local authorities notified the FAA that they discovered the wreckage of a Van’s RV-9 in the Tide Swamp Wildlife Management Area in Taylor County, Fla.

The exact location of the crash as well as the names and conditions of the passengers has not yet been made public.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates.

