Gator Football can purchase fan cutouts at the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football tickets will be hard to come by with the Swamp’s capacity capped at 20%, however, UF is now offering fans an opportunity for you to be there - well at least your face.

Gators fans can show their fandom by purchasing a fan cutout.

For $99, fans can secure their photo on a 2.75-foot tall cutout, which will get its very own spot in The Swamp.

Cutouts will be seated on the east side of the stadium in even rows of sections 28-44.

When the season wraps up, fans can pick up or have their cutout mailed to them to keep.

To get your cutout ready in time for the first home game, submit your photo and order by Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

