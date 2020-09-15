Advertisement

Gator Football can purchase fan cutouts at the Swamp

Gator Fan Cutouts
Gator Fan Cutouts(AAA Flag and Banner)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football tickets will be hard to come by with the Swamp’s capacity capped at 20%, however, UF is now offering fans an opportunity for you to be there - well at least your face.

Gators fans can show their fandom by purchasing a fan cutout.

For $99, fans can secure their photo on a 2.75-foot tall cutout, which will get its very own spot in The Swamp.

Cutouts will be seated on the east side of the stadium in even rows of sections 28-44.

When the season wraps up, fans can pick up or have their cutout mailed to them to keep.

To get your cutout ready in time for the first home game, submit your photo and order by Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACPS buses keeping students safe

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Public Schools are going the extra mile to keep students safe during the pandemic, starting from the moment they step on the bus to head to school.

News

MCPS COVID-19 protocols for sick students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Teachers and staff have been making sure students remain as safe as possible, but what happens when a student does get sick?

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting Northwestward in the Northern Gulf

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on I-75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Delays are expected until the fire is extinguished and debris are removed from the roadway.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: September 14th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from September 14th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Grand Jury Indictment

Updated: 13 hours ago