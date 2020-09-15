Gators seek to avoid sloppy start

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s officially a countdown to kickoff at the University of Florida as the Gators continue to prepare for the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 26.

Normally busy with game planning this time of year, Gator head coach Dan Mullen had a chance to watch quite a bit of football at both the college and NFL levels this past weekend. He has an idea of what his Gators need to prevent when they hit the field.

“It’s not just handling all the adversity we have but handling the actual mental strain of game day,” said Mullen. “Avoid the penalties, avoid critical errors and mistakes, you see that in a lot of games. That comes from lack of playing football.”

Mullen added that the university’s latest COVID-19 test results could be made available on Tuesday. One football player was among the seven student athletes who had a positive test within the last week. SEC athletes will be tested three times a week during the season.

