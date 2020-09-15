Grand Jury Indicts Four Accused of Murdering Marion County Man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a tv20 news update, a grand jury has indicted three men and a woman accused of murdering a man in Marion County and dumping his body in Levy County.

Jessy Torres, Omar Rodriguez Ortiz, Christian Cirilo, and Kesia Munda will be tried on charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In August of 2019 the body of Jafet Rodriguez was found on a remote section of Highway 464.

Investigators say Rodriguez was killed at a home in Marion County.

They believe the victim was attacked due to a misunderstanding related to a love triangle.

