In Case You Missed It: September 14th, 2020
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from September 14th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Grand Jury Indicts Four Accused of Murdering Marion County Man
- University of Florida’s Norman Hall evacuated due to fire
- Even amidst a pandemic, University of Florida still rises in public university rankings
- Parking blocked off in front of midtown bars for businesses to use for space
- Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual
- Florida Gators football has more COVID-19 cases
- Gatornationals set for return, several COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans
- One man dead, one injured in a domestic dispute in Putnam County
- GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL partnership receives $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities
- Gun violence increases around Williston
- “It’s not about us”: Gainesville ministry feeds more than 300 families in food giveaway
National Headlines:
- Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown
- Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’
- Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say
- Big Ten vote expected on restarting football
- Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds
- Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits
