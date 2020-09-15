“It’s not about us”: Gainesville ministry feeds more than 300 families in food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 300 families received free groceries Monday afternoon in Gainesville.

“As you can see, people drive up, it’s raining but we are non stop,” said the CEO of Beyond the Four Walls Ministry, Vanessa Henry.

The drive-thru giveaway is set up right outside of Henry’s home in Tower Oak Glen apartments in Gainesville. All were welcome to take what they need for themselves and for others.

“They come through and they volunteer and ask ‘how can I help?’ if they have a vehicle, let’s load it up and take it to other areas of town that may not be able to get over here,” added Henry. “So we’re just grateful for the impact that it’s made, it’s not about us. We’re just tryna make sure that each family that is need that we’re able to do our part in this community.”

The giveaway had fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, dairy products, frozen foods and various meats.

“That’s money, that’s food, that’s everything that ya need in one,” said Glorya Hopkins, Henry’s neighbor.

As a friend and volunteer, and sometimes a recipient, Hopkins knows the impact Henry has on the community.

“I can remember the time when I didn’t have nothing and she said ‘Glorya, Glorya, the truck is coming.’ I said okay I’m coming Miss Vanessa,” added Hopkins. “And you know, it’s just a blessing when she gives to me. Because when she gives to me she gets right back.”

The sentiment is similar for the founders of the Gainesville Free Food, Christine and Jess Larsen, on Facebook who spread the word on food giveaways and lend a helping hand when they can.

“We look to build our group to be more than a Facebook group and to be more than just some volunteers that are helping to do distribute, more than just a network that helps connects the different pantries together to prevent them to have waste themselves,” said Jess. “But we would actually like to create a long term presence in the community that stays permanent.”

Beyond the four walls ministry is accepting donations to keep their food giveaway going via CashApp $vhenry352 or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.