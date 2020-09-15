LifeSouth asks Florida and Georgia to help Alabama by donating blood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth is asking residents in Florida and Georgia for help.

The non-profit community blood center is expecting severe blood shortages in regions that will be impacted by Hurricane Sally - since blood centers in Alabama will likely shut down. They are encouraging blood donors in Florida and Georgia to donate blood to help.

LifeSouth serves hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

According to the press release, all blood types are needed, especially type O donors and platelet donors.

“First time donors are welcome and encouraged to give. LifeSouth also asks businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to help by hosting a blood drive."

To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.

