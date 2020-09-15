MCPS COVID-19 protocols for sick students

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Staying healthy has become the priority for almost everyone in north central Florida, especially when it comes to school children. It’s no longer about remembering math homework and permission slips, but remembering hand sanitizer.

Students in Marion County are now in their fourth week of school. Teachers and staff have been making sure students remain as safe as possible, but what happens when a student does get sick?

“Any time a student shows a symptom of any illness, they go to the health clinic. There is a health clinic assistant or a school nurse there to check them out, figure out what’s going on,” MCPS Director of Public Relations, Kevin Christian said.

If they display COVID like symptoms they will be taken into an isolation room and given a form with information for parents on how to test their child and when they can go back to school.

“Usually that involves calling the Florida Department of Health in Marion County and making a testing appointment. If they do that and bring that form with them then the Department of Health will do a quick test on them with usually a 24 to 48 hours turn around,” Christian added.

If students do test positive for the virus, they must wait 10 days from when they first started having symptoms and have a reduced fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medications.

During this quarantine time, students can make up their work like they would during a normal absence.

“In other words, they can contact the teacher, get the work, and make it up. We try not to bounce them back and forth between in class face-to-face learning and online, not just for their benefit but for the benefit of the teachers too,” Christian said.

According to the most recent MCPS COVID-19 report, 19 students and five employees have tested positive for the virus, with 104 others quarantined.

This report is released every Friday.

