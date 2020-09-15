One dead after shooting in Palatka

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Palatka police department is investigating a shooting from Monday night.

Police say around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of someone being shot at 900 Main Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old black man dead with a single gunshot wound.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. No information on a suspect has been released.

