One dead after shooting in Palatka

Police say around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of someone being shot at 900 Main Street.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Palatka police department is investigating a shooting from Monday night.

Police say around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of someone being shot at 900 Main Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old black man dead with a single gunshot wound.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. No information on a suspect has been released.

Link to Platka Police Department Facebook post

