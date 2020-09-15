One Halloween event canceled in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One local Halloween event has already received the ax due to COVID-19.

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has made the decision to cancel the Fort King Haunted Trail event on Oct. 31.

The event was scheduled to take place on Halloween at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, but due to the uncertainty around public gatherings during the COVID pandemic, organizers thought it best to cancel.

“As a department we are committed to creating safe experiences that families may enjoy together,” said Keifer Calkins, Historic Resource Program Supervisor, City of Ocala. “The decision to cancel a popular event is always difficult, however, public health and safety are the driving factors behind this decision.”

The Fort King National Historic Landmark remains open daily seven days a week from sunrise to sunset. All guests must wear face covering in the visitor center, which is open on a limited basis Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.

