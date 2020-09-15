Police find skeletal remains in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police department are investigating a body found in a drainage retention area.

According to police, they found heavily decomposed human skeletal remains in the area of 4900 block of E. Silver Springs Blvd.

At this time, police know very little around the death, however, the body has been identified as possibly female - no known race or age.

Detectives and evidence personnel are on the scene.

