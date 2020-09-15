Advertisement

Raiders spike Hurricanes, stay unbeaten

Santa Fe completes volleyball sweep of GHS
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Three nights after the Santa Fe football team was shut out at home by GHS, the Raider volleyball program restored some school pride.

Santa Fe swept visiting GHS on Monday night, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 to reach 5-0 on the young season. The Hurricanes drop to 2-1.

The Raiders, who have made back to back appearances in state finals, visit Buchholz on Tuesday. GHS will be home against Oak Hall on Tuesday.

