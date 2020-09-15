Six new COVID-19 cases for Florida Gators football, several UF sports paused

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has paused all athletic activity for two sports teams, while the Gators football team sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the University Athletic Association, Gators lacrosse and baseball programs have halted all activity due to a significant number of positive cases - as of Monday the lacrosse team has reported 31 infections, while the baseball team has reported 15.

Meanwhile the Gators football team reported six new positive cases this week.

Below are the current testing numbers for the athletic department and the football program as of Sept. 14:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1,564

Total Positives on Campus: 103

Total Tests for September: 528

Total Positives for September: 68

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 692

Total Positives on Campus: 28

Total Tests for September: 230

Total Positives for September: 7

Since May Florida has had 103 total positive COVID-19 cases since athletes began returning to campus on May 26, including 68 just in the month of September - football has had 28 total positive cases since returning.

This spike in new cases is a concern for the football team, who opens up its season against Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

I think our medical staff here is doing a fabulous job of everything, creating one of the safest environments in Gainesville, or if not the state of Florida here within our football program," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said. . “I give a lot of credit to our players. They’ve done an amazing job. I think any time you infuse, whatever, 50,000 students onto campus you’re going to have a spike. Our guys, we have a minor one, but when you look at the numbers, if you take out the false positives -- I can’t get into the specifics of all that, there’s legal issues with those -- I think I give our guys a lot of credit for what they’ve been able to do and continue to do moving forward.”

