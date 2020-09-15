Advertisement

Six new COVID-19 cases for Florida Gators football, several UF sports paused

Gators adjusting to pandemic restrictions
Gators adjusting to pandemic restrictions
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has paused all athletic activity for two sports teams, while the Gators football team sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the University Athletic Association, Gators lacrosse and baseball programs have halted all activity due to a significant number of positive cases - as of Monday the lacrosse team has reported 31 infections, while the baseball team has reported 15.

Meanwhile the Gators football team reported six new positive cases this week.

Below are the current testing numbers for the athletic department and the football program as of Sept. 14:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1,564

Total Positives on Campus: 103

Total Tests for September: 528

Total Positives for September: 68

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 692

Total Positives on Campus: 28

Total Tests for September: 230

Total Positives for September: 7

Since May Florida has had 103 total positive COVID-19 cases since athletes began returning to campus on May 26, including 68 just in the month of September - football has had 28 total positive cases since returning.

This spike in new cases is a concern for the football team, who opens up its season against Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

I think our medical staff here is doing a fabulous job of everything, creating one of the safest environments in Gainesville, or if not the state of Florida here within our football program," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said. . “I give a lot of credit to our players. They’ve done an amazing job. I think any time you infuse, whatever, 50,000 students onto campus you’re going to have a spike. Our guys, we have a minor one, but when you look at the numbers, if you take out the false positives -- I can’t get into the specifics of all that, there’s legal issues with those -- I think I give our guys a lot of credit for what they’ve been able to do and continue to do moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACPS buses keeping students safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Public Schools are going the extra mile to keep students safe during the pandemic, starting from the moment they step on the bus to head to school.

News

Gator Football can purchase fan cutouts at the Swamp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For $99, fans can get their photo put on a 2.75-foot tall cutout which will get its very own spot in The Swamp.

News

MCPS COVID-19 protocols for sick students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Teachers and staff have been making sure students remain as safe as possible, but what happens when a student does get sick?

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting Northwestward in the Northern Gulf

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on I-75

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Delays are expected until the fire is extinguished and debris are removed from the roadway.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: September 14th, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from September 14th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 14 hours ago