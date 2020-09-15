Advertisement

Three children arrested for breaking into a car in Ocala

By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested three children after they say the trio broke into a vehicle.

Officers said Monday night at a home on NE 3rd Street, a homeowner saw two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old breaking into his vehicle. The victim chased the juveniles.

Officers set up a perimeter and eventually caught all three. Charges are pending.

