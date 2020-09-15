Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on I-75
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic on northbound I-75 near mile marker 372 is delayed with the right lane blocked.
Fire crews in northern Marion County are working to extinguish the fire of a tractor-trailer loaded with oranges.
According to the traffic alert, delays are expected until the fire is extinguished and debris are removed from the roadway.
