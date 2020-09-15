Two people trauma alerted to UF Health Shands after head-on collision
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were trauma alerted after a crash in Alachua County Monday night.
Fire rescue crews say 2 cars crashed head-on on NE state road 26, near Orange Heights. Both drivers were taken to UF Health Shands.
A dog was also involved in the crash, but firefighters say the animal was not hurt. The dog was picked up by a family friend.
