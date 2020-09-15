Advertisement

Two people trauma alerted to UF Health Shands after head-on collision

Fire rescue crews say 2 cars crashed head-on on NE state road 26, near Orange Heights.
Fire rescue crews say 2 cars crashed head-on on NE state road 26, near Orange Heights.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were trauma alerted after a crash in Alachua County Monday night.

Fire rescue crews say 2 cars crashed head-on on NE state road 26, near Orange Heights. Both drivers were taken to UF Health Shands.

A dog was also involved in the crash, but firefighters say the animal was not hurt. The dog was picked up by a family friend.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting WNW in the Northern Gulf

Local

Dog rescued from 40 foot sinkhole in Alachua County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Fire crews found a dog trapped in a sinkhole roughly 40 feet deep.

Tropical Update

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Local

Dog reunited with owner in Marion County after missing for 3 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The humane society of Marion County is sharing the emotional reunion of an owner and her dog after being separated for more than three years.

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Grand Jury Indicts Four Accused of Murdering Marion County Man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A grand jury have indicted all four people accused in the case of a Marion County man's murder.

News

Grand Jury Indictment

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

UF FIRE

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

PUTNAM SHOOTING

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

“It’s not about us”: Gainesville ministry feeds more than 300 families in food giveaway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The weekly food giveaway is run by Vanessa Henry, the founder of Beyond the Four Walls ministry in Gainesville.