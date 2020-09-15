Advertisement

University of Florida employee creates app to help you find local races

Find a race near you and share your experience by posting pictures and writing reviews
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Looking for a race to join but don’t know where to find one? There’s an app for that.

Brian Hunt started racing back in 2015.

“I’m a runner and tri-athlete," Hunt said, “and I was frustrated trying to find race information on different websites... there’s a lot of them out there. So, I thought, why isn’t there one place to consolidate all of this? Why isn’t there an app? So I thought this would be a good opportunity to make one.”

Hunt launched the Let’s Race app in 2019, less than a year after building the app himself.

“I taught myself IOS programming ... took some online classes, watched a lot of YouTube," he said.

Despite his new skill, all of this is just a passion project for the University of Florida employee. Hunt works at UF as an Insurance and Risk Coordinator.

“That’s what I handle on a daily basis. This is totally a hobby ... I put the kids to bed and stay up till midnight or one finding race information or working on programming," he said with a laugh.

His hobby has proven to be successful -- with the app gaining thousands of users and winning an award over the summer for Summer 2020 Best New Mobile App.

While his company is technology-based, he said starting his app here has been beneficial.

“Gainesville has an awesome running and triathlon community, with the Florida Track Club and G3 Tri Club nearby, so we are happy to be based here."

You can find live and virtual running, swimming, triathlon, and obstacle course races across the country. All you have to do is make an account and you can register for the races right on the app.

The app doesn’t just help you find races, it lets you share your racing experience with the community too. You can take pictures at the finish line, share your log times, and write reviews about the race.

“It definitely started as a calendar," Hunt said, "and the social aspect I wanted to bring in when I got better at programming. It’s not just about finding races ... it’s about that racing community.”

While the pandemic has brought changes to communities everywhere, Hunt hopes to keep the racing spirit alive in his.

“There’s just something about that start line," he said. “We miss that now with coronavirus ... but having those people, whether it’s hundreds or thousands of people, around you ... that community ... It’s been powerful for me and I want to create opportunities for other people to find that for themselves.”

Whether its a real finish line or a virtual one, Let’s Race gives you the chance to feel those special moments again. Find the next race near you with Let’s Race.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College students account for almost 70% of Alachua County COVID cases since classes began

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Of the 1360 cases since Sep. 1, 922 have been in people aged 18-24.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Elio Piedra’s story

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Elio Piedra is a musician and DJ in North Central Florida who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba

News

Police find skeletal remains in Ocala

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala police department are investigating a body found in a drainage retention area.

News

Low State Unemployment Benefits to Blame for Loss of Federal Benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Floridians eligible to receive the extra $300 a week in unemployment through the Lost Wages Assistance Program will see their last check this week and the state's low unemployment benefits and short period of eligibility are to blame.

Latest News

News

LifeSouth asks Florida and Georgia to help Alabama by donating blood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
LifeSouth is asking residents in Florida and Georgia for help due to shortages expected due to Hurricane Sally

News

FAA: Taylor County authorities find wreckage of missing plane carrying two

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A small plane with two passengers crashed in Taylor County late Sunday night, early Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

News

One Halloween event canceled in Ocala

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has made the decision to cancel the Fort King Haunted Trail

News

2000 Florida Gators football tickets will go to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida will make 2000 tickets available to students.

News

Six new COVID-19 cases for Florida Gators football, several UF sports paused

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida has paused all athletic activity for two sports teams, while the Gators football team sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

ACPS buses keeping students safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Public Schools are going the extra mile to keep students safe during the pandemic, starting from the moment they step on the bus to head to school.