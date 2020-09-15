University of Florida’s Norman Hall evacuated due to fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials said the fire at Norman Hall on southwest 12th street is contained.

At 8:51 pm the university issued a public safety alert telling anyone inside the building to evacuate. Gainesville fire rescue crews and University of Florida police were on scene.

The university is warning of heavy smoke in the area and is asking that the area be avoided.

TV 20S Ruelle Fludd is at Norman Hall on UF’s campus where official’s say a fire broke out. Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Monday, September 14, 2020

