Advertisement

University of Florida’s Norman Hall evacuated due to fire

You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert(The University of Florida)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials said the fire at Norman Hall on southwest 12th street is contained.

At 8:51 pm the university issued a public safety alert telling anyone inside the building to evacuate. Gainesville fire rescue crews and University of Florida police were on scene.

The university is warning of heavy smoke in the area and is asking that the area be avoided.

TV 20S Ruelle Fludd is at Norman Hall on UF’s campus where official’s say a fire broke out.

Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Monday, September 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parking blocked off in front of midtown bars for businesses to use for space

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
There are barricades put up to give people more space to spread out while going out to Midtown.

Sports

Week Two: Pick your play of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Vote for the play of the week from week two.

News

Even amidst a pandemic, University of Florida still rises in public university rankings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
UF has risen from 9th to 6th in public university rankings over the past 4 years.

News

Three Ocala men and one woman indicted in Levy County murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
The four were arrested earlier this year for a murder that happened in August of 2019.

Latest News

News

Marion County NAACP launches virtual learning camp program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The NAACP branch of Marion County has create what they’re calling ‘virtual learning camps’ to provide a safe place for students to work and study during their virtual school day.

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Florida Supreme Court justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Jamie Rutland Grosshans as a justice to the Florida Supreme Court.

News

GRACE Marketplace/Humane Society of NCFL partnership receives $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The grant will provide veterinary care, among other things, for pets of people experiencing homelessness.

News

One man dead, one injured in a domestic dispute in Putnam County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in East Palatka and found a man dead.

News

WATCH: ASO chases down armed robbery suspects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An Alachua County Sheriff deputy chases down two armed robbery suspects on Sunday.

News

Florida football has more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football expected to announce more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.