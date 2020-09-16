A camper destroyed by a fire in Oclawaha

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire destroys a camper in Oclawaha on Tuesday.

Marion County Fire Rescue says the camper was already engulfed in flames as soon as they arrived to the 16000 block of SE 100th Lane. Crews began an aggressive attack, however, they could not save the camper.

MCFR say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported

