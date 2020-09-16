Advertisement

Alachua County program opens applications for nearly $400,000 in scholarships

This year, nearly $400,000 are being used for seventh- and eighth-grade students.
This year, nearly $400,000 are being used for seventh- and eighth-grade students.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County has opened its Take Stock in Children program applications for seventh- and eighth-grade students. This year, nearly $400,000 is being used for seventh- and eighth-grade students.

The scholarship and mentoring program is aimed at helping students succeed in high school, and getting ready for college. Each student meets with a mentor twice a month, and a college success coach once a semester. Upon high school graduation and the completion of the Take Stock in Children program requirements, each student receives a two-year Florida Prepaid college scholarship to use at any college, university or technical school.

Local middle school students are invited to apply for the Take Stock in Children program, provided that they qualify for free or reduced lunch, have at least a 2.5 GPA and are in good standing with the Alachua County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct. Once selected, the students sign a contract stating that they will maintain their grades, adhere to school attendance and behavior standards and stay drug and crime-free throughout middle and high school.

The Education Foundation is looking to induct 50 new students by December 2020. Applications are due October 23rd. Those who wish to find more information or apply for the program can do so through this link.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting Northeastward in the Northern Gulf

News

Tropical Update

Updated: moments ago

News

Murals to promote social justice coming to Gainesville

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As part of Gainesville’s 352walls Community Artist Program, twelve new murals will be scattered across public parks and spaces to express diverse perspectives on human rights.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 15th, 2020

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 15th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Several teachers and parents expressed numerous concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, many dealing with students learning at home.

News

Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four town council seats were up for grabs in Cross City but only two were filled Tuesday.

News

Federal judge ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former owner of Taylor, Bean and Whitaker, Lee Farkas is a free man.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Navigating Bread of the Mighty’s food distribution process

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A misunderstanding between Bread of the Mighty food bank and a Gainesville ministry resulted in the ministry losing the chance to give out free groceries temporarily.

News

Gainesville leaders provide utility assistance to those impacted by the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville has a new program aimed at helping those struggling financially due to the pandemic keep the lights on.