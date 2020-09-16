Alachua County program opens applications for nearly $400,000 in scholarships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County has opened its Take Stock in Children program applications for seventh- and eighth-grade students. This year, nearly $400,000 is being used for seventh- and eighth-grade students.

The scholarship and mentoring program is aimed at helping students succeed in high school, and getting ready for college. Each student meets with a mentor twice a month, and a college success coach once a semester. Upon high school graduation and the completion of the Take Stock in Children program requirements, each student receives a two-year Florida Prepaid college scholarship to use at any college, university or technical school.

Local middle school students are invited to apply for the Take Stock in Children program, provided that they qualify for free or reduced lunch, have at least a 2.5 GPA and are in good standing with the Alachua County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct. Once selected, the students sign a contract stating that they will maintain their grades, adhere to school attendance and behavior standards and stay drug and crime-free throughout middle and high school.

The Education Foundation is looking to induct 50 new students by December 2020. Applications are due October 23rd. Those who wish to find more information or apply for the program can do so through this link.

