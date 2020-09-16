Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Four town council seats were up for grabs in Cross City but only two were filled Tuesday.

Incumbent Tank Lee easily won re-election to seat five against Antonio Williams. Incumbent Heddie Johnson didn’t fare well, she was defeated by J. Ryan Fulford.

None of the candidates for seats one and two managed 50-percent of the vote. Kirk Marhefka and Judy Sumrall will have a runoff for seat one. Angela Carter and Melody Rollison will have a runoff for seat 2.

The runoff election will be held on September 25th.

Cross City election results:

Seat 1:

Kirk Marhefka 35%

Judy Sumrall 33%

Charlie Heidelburg 32%

Seat 2:

Angela Carter 48%

Melody Rollison 33%

Matt Wallace 18%

Seat 3:

J Ryan Fulford 59%

Heddie Johnson 41%

Seat 5:

Tank Lee 60%

Antonio Williams 24%

Amanda Bell 16%

