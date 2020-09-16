DEVELOPING: 911 lines down in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents will not be able to reach a police dispatcher in the city of Ocala.

According to Ocala Police, 911 lines are down for the city and county.

Police say that dispatch is in touch with Century Link to resolve the issue.

“We will let you know immediately when lines are back up and running. PLEASE BE SAFE," wrote OPD in a facebook post.

WCJB will follow this developing story and will provide updates.

