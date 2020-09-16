Advertisement

Federal judge ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WCJB) - Lee Farkas’s company fraud brought down one of the largest mortgage lending firms in the country and threw two thousand people out of work in Marion County, but now the former owner of Taylor, Bean and Whitaker is a free man.

A federal judge in Virginia ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas, who had been sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2011.

Farkas has been granted three years of supervised release.

Federal attorneys argued against the release, saying he committed “crimes that caused losses to victims totaling in the multi-billions of dollars.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Several teachers and parents expressed numerous concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, many dealing with students learning at home.

News

Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four town council seats were up for grabs in Cross City but only two were filled Tuesday.

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting Northeastward in the Northern Gulf

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Navigating Bread of the Mighty’s food distribution process

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A misunderstanding between Bread of the Mighty food bank and a Gainesville ministry resulted in the ministry losing the chance to give out free groceries temporarily.

News

Gainesville leaders provide utility assistance to those impacted by the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville has a new program aimed at helping those struggling financially due to the pandemic keep the lights on.

News

Saint Leo University named as Best Value in South for 2021 by U.S. News & World

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Saint Leo University was ranked as one of the best values in higher education in the south for 2021 by U.S. News and World.

News

College students account for almost 70% of Alachua County COVID cases since classes began

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Of the 1360 cases since Sep. 1, 922 have been in people aged 18-24.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Elio Piedra’s story

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Elio Piedra is a musician and DJ in North Central Florida who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba

News

Police find skeletal remains in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala police department are investigating a body found in a drainage retention area.