Federal judge ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WCJB) - Lee Farkas’s company fraud brought down one of the largest mortgage lending firms in the country and threw two thousand people out of work in Marion County, but now the former owner of Taylor, Bean and Whitaker is a free man.

A federal judge in Virginia ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas, who had been sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2011.

Farkas has been granted three years of supervised release.

Federal attorneys argued against the release, saying he committed “crimes that caused losses to victims totaling in the multi-billions of dollars.”

