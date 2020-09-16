Fort White hopeful entering debut

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Another North Central Florida school kicks off the pandemic-impacted season on Friday when Fort White travels to Santa Fe. While the Raiders have already played twice this season, the Indians are starting play this week.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in Columbia County, the Indians are only in their second full week of practice. The days leading up the opener are full of butterflies for Fort White seniors.

“I was kind of worried because last game of last year could’ve been my last game of my life,” said linebacker Colby Holton. “It’s good to know we do have a season and get to play.”

Head coach Demetric Jackson is in his 14th year as coach of the Indians and returning talent includes sophomore quarterback Tyler Jefferson. Fort White finished 3-7 last year.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.