Advertisement

Fort White hopeful entering debut

Columbia County school kicks off this Friday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Another North Central Florida school kicks off the pandemic-impacted season on Friday when Fort White travels to Santa Fe.  While the Raiders have already played twice this season, the Indians are starting play this week.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in Columbia County, the Indians are only in their second full week of practice.  The days leading up the opener are full of butterflies for Fort White seniors.

“I was kind of worried because last game of last year could’ve been my last game of my life,” said linebacker Colby Holton.  “It’s good to know we do have a season and get to play.”

Head coach Demetric Jackson is in his 14th year as coach of the Indians and returning talent includes sophomore quarterback Tyler Jefferson.   Fort White finished 3-7 last year.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Newberry VB sweeps Chiefland

Updated: moments ago

Sports

Gator look to pound on the ground

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Running backs, linemen know the pressure is on.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

News

Six new COVID-19 cases for Florida Gators football, several UF sports paused

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida has paused all athletic activity for two sports teams, while the Gators football team sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Sports

Raiders spike Hurricanes, stay unbeaten

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Santa Fe reaches 5-0 in high school volleyball.

Sports

GHS at Santa Fe Volleyball

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Gators seek to avoid sloppy start

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
The SEC schedule kicks off in less than two weeks.

Sports

Gator football preps

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT

Sports

Week Two: Pick your play of the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Vote for the play of the week from week two.