Gainesville leaders provide utility assistance to those impacted by the pandemic

Gainesville Commissioners to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers
Gainesville Commissioners to discuss: open containers, cares funding, school resource officers(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville has a new program aimed at helping those struggling financially due to the pandemic keep the lights on.

Low and moderate-income families can receive $1,250 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Utility Assistance Program. The funds are provided by the federal CARES act.

Money can be used to pay for energy, water, cable, phone, and internet services.

To be eligible families must provide proof of income and lost wages due to the virus. Applications will be accepted until December 15th or until funds are depleted.

Click here to apply.

