Gator look to pound on the ground

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators may have finished 11-2 last season, but Florida ranked at the bottom of the SEC in one important category. The Gators averaged a league-low 120 rushing yards per game last year and seek a better overall performance entering the season opener Sept. 26 at Ole Miss.

“I feel like a strong running game can help any offense and that’s one thing us running backs have been working on this fall camp,” said junior Dameon Pierce. “We’re trying to get better to take the load off Kyle Trask, avoid being one dimensional and be more balanced and be a better football team.”

Helping Florida’s cause is a more experienced offensive line. Four red-shirt seniors could be starting this fall.

“Sitting on six months of zoom meetings, that might be the best benefit of COVID,” said offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy. “They saw more film and more clips than they ever saw in their lives that you don’t have time for in a regular offseason.”

