Happening now: ’Black Lives Matter’ protest in Ocala

Marion County Young Democrats are holding a protest in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County young democrats group is rallying in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The coordinator of the group, Cynthia Dela Rosa, is running for State House Representative District 23 and the Florida Patriots Political Group is there in support of law enforcement.

The protest is set to start at 5 p.m. with demonstrators crowding the square/spread out across downtown. Meanwhile, Ocala police officers have been stationed around the square, just to keep an eye on things.

At other protests this year in Ocala, violence has not been an issue. Officials say they expect the protest will be peaceful. OPD says their main goal on Wednesday night is just to keep people safe.

“We’re not there to counter anybody’s beliefs or take anybody’s rights away, we just want to make sure everyone is safe," said OPD public information officer, Corie Byrd.

The protest is expected to last until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

