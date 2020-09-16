Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 15th, 2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 15th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

What To Look Forward To:

National Headlines:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Sally Drifting Northeastward in the Northern Gulf

News

Tropical Update

Updated: moments ago

News

Murals to promote social justice coming to Gainesville

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As part of Gainesville’s 352walls Community Artist Program, twelve new murals will be scattered across public parks and spaces to express diverse perspectives on human rights.

News

Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Several teachers and parents expressed numerous concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, many dealing with students learning at home.

Latest News

News

Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four town council seats were up for grabs in Cross City but only two were filled Tuesday.

News

Federal judge ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former owner of Taylor, Bean and Whitaker, Lee Farkas is a free man.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Navigating Bread of the Mighty’s food distribution process

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A misunderstanding between Bread of the Mighty food bank and a Gainesville ministry resulted in the ministry losing the chance to give out free groceries temporarily.

News

Gainesville leaders provide utility assistance to those impacted by the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville has a new program aimed at helping those struggling financially due to the pandemic keep the lights on.

News

Saint Leo University named as Best Value in South for 2021 by U.S. News & World

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Saint Leo University was ranked as one of the best values in higher education in the south for 2021 by U.S. News and World.