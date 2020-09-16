In Case You Missed It: Sept. 15th, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 15th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members
- Federal judge ruled in favor of a COVID-19 compassionate release for Lee Farkas
- Gainesville leaders provide utility assistance to those impacted by the pandemic
- Saint Leo University named as Best Value in South for 2021 by U.S. News & World
- Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on I-75
- 2000 Florida Gators football tickets will go to students
- College students account for almost 70% of Alachua County COVID cases since classes began
- Police find skeletal remains in Ocala
- Navigating Bread of the Mighty’s food distribution process
- Low State Unemployment Benefits to Blame for Loss of Federal Benefits
- Hispanic Heritage Month: Elio Piedra’s story
- One Halloween event canceled in Ocala
- University of Florida’s Norman Hall evacuated due to fire
- Even amidst a pandemic, University of Florida still rises in public university rankings
- Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary
What To Look Forward To:
National Headlines:
- Breonna Taylor’s family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform
- Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact
- Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee
- Israel signs pacts with 2 Arab states: A ‘new’ Mideast?
- Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Prude video secret
- Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up
- Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated
- Apple debuts discount watch, next-gen iPad, but no new iPhones ... yet
