Advertisement

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen accused of conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on video game companies were arrested in that country this week and face extradition proceedings.
The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen accused of conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on video game companies were arrested in that country this week and face extradition proceedings.(Source: Gray News)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said Wednesday.

The five defendants remain fugitives, but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen accused of conspiring with the alleged hackers to profit off the attacks on video game companies were arrested in that country this week and face extradition proceedings.

The indictments announced Wednesday are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to call out cybercrimes by China. In July, prosecutors accused hackers of working with the Chinese government to target firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.

Officials say the hacking scheme was wide-ranging and targeted various business sectors and academia and was carried out by a group known as APT41. They say it resembled other hacking schemes by China that are carried out at the behest of the government, or at least with its approval.

One of the five defendants told a colleague that he was very close to the Chinese Ministry of State Security and would be protected “unless something very big happens,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who criticized the Chinese government for what he said was a failure by Beijing to disrupt hacking crimes.

“We know the Chinese authorities to be at least as able as the law enforcement authorities here and in like-minded states to enforce laws against computer intrusions. But they choose not to,” Rosen said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nurse at federal detention center in Ga. criticizes COVID response, unnecessary hysterectomies

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Latest News

National

Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the images were blurry, but some showed the monkey’s face. One of the videos taken from atop a tree showed glimpses of the monkey opening his mouth and appearing to try to eat the phone.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Panel’s report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The committee identified many deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administration approval process for new jetliners.

National

Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5% next year, the organization said.

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Sally Weakening As it Moves Inland

National

Sally: People brace against winds in Orange Beach, Ala.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The United Cajun Navy showed the strength of winds from Hurricane Sally in Orange Beach, Alabama.