Advertisement

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Scott Sullivan got tested for COVID-19.

“I actually started to get a headache and my eye was hurting,” Scott said.

But he didn’t have COVID. His eventual diagnosis - stage 4 cancer - and the doctors said he doesn’t have much time left.

Still, Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.

Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.
Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.(WKYT)

“He doesn’t have much time left, you know? So, him being able to be there with me you know watch me do the thing I love and him supporting me through all that, it means a whole lot to me,” Cade Sullivan said.

With the help of his hospice nurse, Scott was able to get on a plane for a short flight and make it to see his son play at an away game.

“My son is the most important thing to me. He sits right beside me every day and he and I have become a lot closer since this has happened,” Scott said.

Whether he has days or weeks left, Scott promises his bond with his son will live on.

“He knows I will always be sitting watching him, and if he ever needs to talk to me he will just turn to the right and I’ll be right there,” Scott said.

Despite Scott’s grief, he says he feels fortunate. Cade’s next football game is this week against Madison Southern. Scott hopes he’ll be able to be cheering his son on from the sideline again.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wilson Junior admitted to a witness that he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, plotted to kill not only the two teens but also their mother and another four-year-old brother.

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Sally Weakening Over Alabama

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus ends in a fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus sends one driver to the hospital after one car catches on fire.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Murals to promote social justice coming to Gainesville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As part of Gainesville’s 352walls Community Artist Program, twelve new murals will be scattered across public parks and spaces to express diverse perspectives on human rights.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 15th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 15th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Several teachers and parents expressed numerous concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, many dealing with students learning at home.

News

Cross city elections end with two runoffs necessary

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four town council seats were up for grabs in Cross City but only two were filled Tuesday.