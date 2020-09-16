Advertisement

LifeSouth seeks blood donors to help Alabama blood centers

A local blood bank is asking for donors to help blood centers impacted by Hurricane Sally.
A local blood bank is asking for donors to help blood centers impacted by Hurricane Sally.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A local blood bank is asking for donors to help blood centers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

In Alabama, many blood centers have closed down and blood drives have been canceled due to the hurricane.

LifeSouth says closing a blood center for a day or two has serious repercussions for the regions blood supply causing severe blood shortages.

“All of us need to help out,” said Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth community development coordinator. “It’s great when we’re donating for our community but we also have to keep in mind that other people in other states need our help also.”

All blood types are needed, especially type O donors and platelet donors.

