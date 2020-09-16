Advertisement

Murals to promote social justice coming to Gainesville

As part of Gainesville’s 352walls Community Artist Program, twelve new murals will be scattered across public parks and spaces to express diverse perspectives on human rights.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is looking to bring North Central Florida together through a mural project promoting social justice.

As part of Gainesville’s 352walls Community Artist Program, the twelve new murals would be painted on plywood panels, which would them to be relocated after two to three years in a public park or space around the city.

City of Gainesville Cultural Affairs Manager, Russell Etling, said these mural will represent progress and hope.

“The issue fo social justice has many challenges, but also we hope it brings out the desire we all have to live in a better world,” said Etling. “Public art is a way to surprise the audience to encourage them to appreciate art of all types, and to become more of a community together.”

The deadline to submit an application to participate has been extended to Sunday, September 20th.

To apply artists must submit a statement, images of previous experience and a concept idea for the eight by eight mural.

The twelve artists selected will begin painting Halloween weekend and will have until November 22nd to complete their work.

