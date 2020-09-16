Advertisement

Navigating Bread of the Mighty’s food distribution process

A misunderstanding between Bread of the Mighty food bank and a Gainesville ministry resulted in the ministry losing the chance to give out free groceries temporarily.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -14 million pounds of food since March have gone out the doors of Bread of the Mighty food bank to those in need and is distributed by 190 different organizations. It’s broken the 2019 record of eight million pounds given to hungry homes across five different counties.

“Oh it’s huge, COVID-19 has just made the food need go on steroids,” said Karen Woolfstead the Director of Communications with Bread of the Mighty food bank.

For partnering organizations, the rules are strict for their giveaway process. Asking for monetary donations is not allowed.

“So immediately, Marcia took care of it,” said Woolfstead. “The woman who was overseeing that food drive who came and got all that food for free, beautiful meat, dairy, produce along with other stuff. She got it for free and she was charging and supposedly it’s for donations for a church and that can’t happen.”

At their food giveaway on Monday, CEO of Beyond the Four Walls Ministry, Vanessa Henry asked for donations for what she said goes toward gas money for volunteers.

“We had no idea it would cause confusion,” said Henry. She adds it was a misunderstanding on her part and that no money went to funding her ministry.

“It’s the four additional transportation people that use their personal vehicles to travel near and far throughout Alachua county and surrounding areas to reach others that we would not be able to reach,” mentioned Henry. “It’s for gas for their vehicles.”

Staff with Bread of the Mighty food bank will work to make sure people in Southwest Gainesville still have access to free groceries. In the meantime, Henry will work with the food bank to re-educate and eventually re-qualify to distribute food.

