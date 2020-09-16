Advertisement

Panthers sweep Indians in 1A volleyball

2019 state finalist in fine form early on
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry volleyball team improved to 3-2 on the young season with a three-set sweep of visiting Chiefland on Tuesday night, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20.  Grace Oelrich led the Panthers with eight kills and two aces while Paige Dinges delivered a pair of aces to go along with seven kills.

Another standout was Mykenzie Tiller, who served out the final 10 points of the match for Newberry.

The Panthers are coming off a run to the 2019 Class 1A state championship match.  Their only losses this season have come against GHS and Buchholz.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Newberry VB sweeps Chiefland

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Gators look to pound on the ground

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Running backs, linemen know the pressure is on.

Sports

Fort White hopeful entering debut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Indians coming off 3-7 season in 2019.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

News

Six new COVID-19 cases for Florida Gators football, several UF sports paused

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida has paused all athletic activity for two sports teams, while the Gators football team sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Sports

Raiders spike Hurricanes, stay unbeaten

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Santa Fe reaches 5-0 in high school volleyball.

Sports

GHS at Santa Fe Volleyball

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT

Sports

Gators seek to avoid sloppy start

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
The SEC schedule kicks off in less than two weeks.

Sports

Gator football preps

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT