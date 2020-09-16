Panthers sweep Indians in 1A volleyball

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry volleyball team improved to 3-2 on the young season with a three-set sweep of visiting Chiefland on Tuesday night, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20. Grace Oelrich led the Panthers with eight kills and two aces while Paige Dinges delivered a pair of aces to go along with seven kills.

Another standout was Mykenzie Tiller, who served out the final 10 points of the match for Newberry.

The Panthers are coming off a run to the 2019 Class 1A state championship match. Their only losses this season have come against GHS and Buchholz.

