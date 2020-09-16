Advertisement

Saint Leo University named as Best Value in South for 2021 by U.S. News & World

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the largest Catholic universities in the nation was recognized for what it has to offer for its students.

Saint Leo University was ranked as one of the best values in higher education in the south for 2021 by U.S. News and World.

The university earned high rankings for best regional university, best for veterans, and campus ethnic diversity.

The university moved up to fourth place from last year’s fifth place among best value schools in the south.

“We do a great job ensuring that if you want to attend Saint Leo, you want to earn a quality private school education, non-profit, that money will not be a roadblock for you,” said Shadel Hamilton, senior associate vice president in worldwide operations.

Hamilton said the university creates financial packages aimed to meet every need and offers military discounts.

“A lot of our support is that students regardless of where they attend whether it’s on-ground or online, whether they’re a traditional student or non-traditional student,” Hamilton said. “We look at the whole view, the holistic view of the student.”

Saint Leo University released the education centers in Florida that will be open for the fall 2020 semester.

The locations are the following: Ocala; Tampa; Jacksonville; Key West (naval air station key west); Lake City; Naval Station Mayport; Macdill Air Force Base (Tampa); and east Pasco education center (University Campus in St. Leo, Fl, and at Pasco-Hernando State College locations in New Port Richey, Spring Hill, and Brooksville).

