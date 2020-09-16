Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The coronavirus pandemic cancels another Gainesville event.

Santa Fe College and the Santa Fe College Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled. The event was originally set for April 10-11 but will not occur for the second straight year - the 2020 festival was also canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, college officials “considered the health and safety of both artists and attendees” before making the decision.

The festival is one of the largest annual events in the area, attracting more than 200 artists and 100,000 guests to the city of Gainesville.

Future dates and plans will be announced as soon as plans have been set.

