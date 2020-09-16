Advertisement

Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival

Santa Fe College announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled.
Santa Fe College announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The coronavirus pandemic cancels another Gainesville event.

Santa Fe College and the Santa Fe College Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled. The event was originally set for April 10-11 but will not occur for the second straight year - the 2020 festival was also canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, college officials “considered the health and safety of both artists and attendees” before making the decision.

The festival is one of the largest annual events in the area, attracting more than 200 artists and 100,000 guests to the city of Gainesville.

Future dates and plans will be announced as soon as plans have been set.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: Sweetberries Eatery and Frozen Custard

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Sweetberries has been serving up sandwiches, soups, hotdogs, salads and custard for nearly eight years.

News

Williston City Council president resigns

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President of the Williston City Council Charles Goodman has resigned.

News

New Leadership at Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The agency responsible for unemployment payments has a new leader as of this week. He's set to face big challenges in the coming months as unemployment claims keep coming.

News

Happening now: ’Black Lives Matter’ protest in Ocala

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion County young democrats group is rallying in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest News

News

LifeSouth seeks blood donors to help Alabama blood centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local blood bank is asking for donors to help blood centers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wilson Junior admitted to a witness that he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, plotted to kill not only the two teens but also their mother and another four-year-old brother.

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Sally Weakening Over Alabama

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 7 hours ago