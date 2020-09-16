Advertisement

Sony’s new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12

In this June 14, 2018, file people stand online next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sony said Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft's Xbox Series X over whose new console will turn up more under the tree this year.
In this June 14, 2018, file people stand online next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sony said Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft's Xbox Series X over whose new console will turn up more under the tree this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, the company said Wednesday, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X over whose new console will turn up under more trees this year.

Video game fans have been chomping at the bit for the new consoles, and not just because they’ve been stuck inside since March. The roughly 7-year life cycle of a video game console has been nearing an end. Both predecessor consoles, the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, launched in 2013.

The new consoles promise faster load times, souped up graphics and new games. Sony’s console is also more expensive this time around; the PS4 launched for $400 in 2013.

Sony’s PS5 will come in two different models — a standard version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for $500, and a digital-oriented version with no disk drive that costs $400. While you can still buy games on optical disks, it’s increasingly common for gamers to download them in digital form instead.

The U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea will see the console on Nov. 12; everywhere else will get it a week later.

In a presentation Wednesday, Sony previewed games including “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” which will be available at launch, and a Harry Potter game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” which will be out in 2021. It gave a sneak peak of “Final Fantasy XVI,” which will be exclusive to PlayStation, but did not specify when that game will launch.

Last week, Microsoft said its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays. A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22. New video games at launch include “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Gears Tactics,” “Dirt 5,” and “Watch Dogs Legion.”

Nintendo, which makes another popular console, the Nintendo Switch, won’t have a new model out until next year. But Facebook could offer Microsoft and Sony some holiday competition. It said on Wednesday a new version of its wire-free virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2, will start shipping October 13, just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fed’s benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

News

DEVELOPING: 911 lines down in Ocala

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to Ocala Police, 911 lines are down for the city and county.

Latest News

National

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus to put a historically heavy burden on fire teams.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

News

A camper destroyed by a fire in Oclawaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
MCFR say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

National Politics

GOP shrugs off Trump’s call for ‘higher’ offer on virus aid, stimulus checks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
All the key players in the entrenched impasse over a COVID-19 rescue package focused their energies on finger-pointing and gamesmanship.

News

Pediatric Cases and Hospitalizations See 20 Percent Spike Since Return to Classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to state data, more than 12,000 Florida children 17-and-under have been infected with COVID-19 since schools first began opening their doors.

News

Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Santa Fe College and the Santa Fe College Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled.