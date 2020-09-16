Teachers and parents express concerns about online learning to Alachua County School Board members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board members were confronted with a variety of problems at the beginning of the school year. Several teachers and parents expressed numerous concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, many dealing with students learning at home.

Board members were told substitute teachers don’t have access to the software that regular teachers use and classes are sometimes overcrowded with digital academy and brick and mortar students. The two primary software programs are also incompatible.

