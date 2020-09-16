Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus ends in a fire

A three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus sends one driver to the hospital.
A three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus sends one driver to the hospital.(Gainesville Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-car crash involving an Alachua County school bus sends one driver to the hospital.

According to Jackie Johnson, a spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools, a bus was traveling on East University Ave. when a blue car attempted to pass the bus. The car clipped the rear end of the bus, lost control of the vehicle and caught on fire on impact with a power pole.

Gainesville Fire Rescue arrived onto the scene, finding the vehicle fully involved by flames and a power pole snapped in half. GFR, along with Gainesville Police, GRU, school board workers and ambulance crews, worked to clear the scene and care for the injured.

“Incident Commander, Jeffery Schuhmacher, said the scene was challenging because it involved so many hazards and multiple disciplines. Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Hillhouse explained that the fire department trains for events such including Mass Casualty Incidents, vehicle fire, and downed power lines,” Gainesville Fire Rescue said in a statement to TV20. “GFR also carries specialized equipment called “hot sticks” and “electrical gloves” that would allow the crews to remove energized electrical lines from a vehicle to rescue occupants. Additionally in the City, a response to a motor vehicle crash requiring extrication always involves a dedicated fire engine in case the vehicles catch fire.”

One driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while others were evaluated on scene.

No children were on the school bus and the bus driver was not hurt. GFR says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

